Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Trims Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,057 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 226.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 144,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 100,579 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 247,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after purchasing an additional 193,953 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 884,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,923,000 after purchasing an additional 89,617 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 14.8% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 784,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,631,000 after buying an additional 101,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Up 0.3 %

PB traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.80. 995,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 688,116. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.91. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.60 and a 52 week high of $73.69.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.