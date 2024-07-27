Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) PT Raised to $142.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $142.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on KMB. UBS Group upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $141.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.76 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,462 shares of company stock valued at $7,206,653. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

