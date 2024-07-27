Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Klabin Stock Down 1.9 %

KLBAY traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.12. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12.

Get Klabin alerts:

Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $894.74 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Klabin will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Klabin Increases Dividend

Klabin Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.1157 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.01. Klabin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.81%.

(Get Free Report)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and exports packaging paper and sustainable paper packaging solutions in Brazil and internationally. The company engages in the planting of pine and eucalyptus; and forestry management business. It also produces and sells hardwood (eucalyptus), softwood (pine), and fluffed pulp; and paperboard, sackraft, Kraftliner paper, and recycled paper.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.