Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Short Interest Update

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Kyocera Stock Performance

Shares of Kyocera stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.11. 31,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,151. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Kyocera has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.91.

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kyocera will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kyocera

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The Core Components Business segment offers components, such as fine ceramic components for semiconductor processing equipment, automotive camera modules, and ceramic packages, as well as organic packages and boards to protect electronic components and ICs to industrial machinery, automotive-related, and the information and communication-related markets; optical components, and jewelry and applied ceramic related products; and medical devices comprising prosthetic joints and dental implants.

