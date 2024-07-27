L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. L3Harris Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $12.85-13.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 12.850-13.150 EPS.
L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 5.7 %
LHX traded down $13.86 on Friday, hitting $229.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,302,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,132. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96.
L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.32%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.93.
Get Our Latest Report on L3Harris Technologies
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than L3Harris Technologies
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.