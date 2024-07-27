L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 12.850-13.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 12.970. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.0 billion-$21.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.2 billion. L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $12.85-13.15 EPS.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of LHX stock traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $229.41. 2,215,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 995,252. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.96. The company has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $245.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $232.93.

Insider Transactions at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total transaction of $726,912.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Sean J. Stackley sold 3,354 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.73, for a total value of $726,912.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,074,531.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,527 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,421,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,616 shares in the company, valued at $10,951,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock worth $24,712,822. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

