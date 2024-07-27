Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 0.5 %
LADR stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.20. 518,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,677. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a quick ratio of 88.41. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $12.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.07.
Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.05%.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
