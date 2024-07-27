Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Rating Lowered by TD Cowen

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $61.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Shares of LW opened at $56.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.03. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $52.99 and a 52-week high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% in the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter worth $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 135.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

