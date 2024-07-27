Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Update

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 81.9% from the June 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 125,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 70,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 239,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 77,532 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund alerts:

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Price Performance

LGI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 29,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,348. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.07. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.06.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Increases Dividend

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1494 per share. This is a boost from Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.92%.

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.