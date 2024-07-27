Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Earnings Results

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.40 million. Lazard had a positive return on equity of 37.27% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

Lazard Price Performance

LAZ remained flat at $48.48 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,449,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,079,754. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Lazard has a 52-week low of $25.82 and a 52-week high of $49.59. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -138.51 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Lazard’s payout ratio is -571.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LAZ

Insider Buying and Selling at Lazard

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 154,131 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $6,197,607.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,989,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,001,454.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 6,762 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $270,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,982,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,313,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 414,000 shares of company stock worth $17,683,738. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lazard

(Get Free Report)

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.