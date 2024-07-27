Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD) Price Target Raised to C$3.25

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Liberty Gold Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Liberty Gold stock opened at C$0.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$132.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.31. Liberty Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.23 and a 12-month high of C$0.43.

Liberty Gold (TSE:LGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Gold will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Türkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

