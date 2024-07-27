Lido Staked Matic Price Down 4.8% This Week (STMATIC)

Lido Staked Matic (STMATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Lido Staked Matic has a total market capitalization of $75.94 million and $59,425.70 worth of Lido Staked Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked Matic has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked Matic token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lido Staked Matic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Lido Staked Matic Profile

Lido Staked Matic’s total supply is 131,098,518 tokens. Lido Staked Matic’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido Staked Matic is polygon.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked Matic (stMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked Matic has a current supply of 131,100,681.80343716. The last known price of Lido Staked Matic is 0.57671616 USD and is up 1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 228 active market(s) with $36,130.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polygon.lido.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked Matic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido Staked Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lido Staked Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lido Staked Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.