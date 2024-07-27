Life360 (NASDAQ:LIF) Trading Down 4.8%

Life360, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.51 and last traded at $30.85. 40,971 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 226,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LIF. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group raised shares of Life360 to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Life360 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Life360 to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Life360 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get Life360 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LIF

Life360 Price Performance

About Life360

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Life360 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life360 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.