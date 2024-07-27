Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 6,435 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 9,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,181. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

