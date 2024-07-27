Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,885 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at $2,913,000. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $63,708,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 16,053 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 57,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.7 %

META stock traded up $12.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $465.70. 14,222,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,931,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.38 and a 52-week high of $542.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $493.20 and a 200-day moving average of $475.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,130 shares in the company, valued at $17,206,674. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.80, for a total transaction of $443,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,206,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 311,348 shares of company stock worth $154,678,120. 13.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective (down previously from $600.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

