Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after buying an additional 45,272 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $388,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 7,453,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,033,727. The company has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 213.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.79 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.08. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 1.76%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

