Linscomb Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DD. abrdn plc lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,141,000 after acquiring an additional 95,505 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,842,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,004,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,700. The firm has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of 97.78, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.61. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $82.63.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 185.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Insider Activity

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,918,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

