Linscomb Wealth Inc. Makes New $206,000 Investment in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after buying an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after buying an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total value of $776,726.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TRV shares. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.94.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 2.2 %

Travelers Companies stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $213.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,220,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.33 and a fifty-two week high of $232.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $209.68 and its 200-day moving average is $214.40.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 8.37%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

