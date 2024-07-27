Linscomb Wealth Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 242,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 260,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,449,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,254. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $171.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

