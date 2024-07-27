Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 143 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 31,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after buying an additional 13,003 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 24,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $18,112,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.35. 946,113 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,629. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.61 and a 1 year high of $77.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day moving average of $76.56.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.