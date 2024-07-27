Loungers (LON:LGRS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.62) and last traded at GBX 280 ($3.62). Approximately 28,331 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 117,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 276 ($3.57).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Loungers from GBX 360 ($4.66) to GBX 370 ($4.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Loungers in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Loungers Stock Up 1.4 %

Loungers Company Profile

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.07, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 277.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 241.07. The stock has a market capitalization of £290.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.46.

Loungers plc operates cafés, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brand names in England and Wales. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

