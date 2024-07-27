LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Holdings Raised by Capital International Inc. CA

Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,836 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 281 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 410.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.17.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

LYB stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.26. 1,113,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,107. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 82.84%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.