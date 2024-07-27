Macquarie Boosts Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target to $162.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Macquarie from $154.00 to $162.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Churchill Downs from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $166.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CHDN

Churchill Downs Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.97. Churchill Downs has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $146.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The business had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Churchill Downs

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 3,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $130.22 per share, for a total transaction of $494,836.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,618.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Downs

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Churchill Downs by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.