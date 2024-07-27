Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $41.00.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:MSGE opened at $38.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $41.58.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.63 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a net margin of 5.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madison Square Garden Entertainment

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,681,000 after acquiring an additional 162,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $23,032,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,076,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,353.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after buying an additional 278,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

