Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an underperform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $382.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $425.00 to $390.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $270.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.50.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $284.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $266.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of -0.42. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.76 and a fifty-two week high of $299.98. The company has a quick ratio of 9.39, a current ratio of 9.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($7.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.06) by ($1.32). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -27.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fred B. Craves sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.88, for a total transaction of $4,787,458.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 413,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,996,502.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert E. Waltermire sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,127 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,633.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

