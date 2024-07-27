MAGIC Price Reaches $0.49 on Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $130.40 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MAGIC has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One MAGIC token can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC’s launch date was September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 347,714,007 tokens and its circulating supply is 264,059,497 tokens. MAGIC’s official website is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

Buying and Selling MAGIC

According to CryptoCompare, “Magic (MAGIC) is a decentralized digital token operating on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 token standard. It facilitates transactions within its ecosystem. The Magic platform aims to revolutionize digital asset transfer and management, providing seamless, decentralized exchanges, digital asset management, and integration with various digital marketplaces. MAGIC tokens are used to pay for transaction fees, access exclusive services, and participate in governance. The founders of the Magic (MAGIC) token are John Patten, Karel Vuong, and Gaarp.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

