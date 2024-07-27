MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Shares Down 4.9%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.00 and last traded at $86.39. 132,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 774,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.87.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMYT. Bank of America lifted their target price on MakeMyTrip from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MakeMyTrip has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

MakeMyTrip Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.23, a PEG ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.88.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $202.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.15 million. MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 26.11%. Analysts predict that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd boosted its position in MakeMyTrip by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,125,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,773,000 after purchasing an additional 74,951 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 85.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,072,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,493,000 after buying an additional 1,879,726 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,455,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,325,000 after buying an additional 1,357,884 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,607,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,520,000 after buying an additional 734,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth approximately $50,543,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

