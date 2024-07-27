Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 1,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.49.
Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.
Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.
