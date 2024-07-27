Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF) Trading 0.9% Higher

Malaga Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.60 and last traded at $22.60. 1,430 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 2,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Malaga Financial Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.75 and its 200 day moving average is $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $202.95 million, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Malaga Financial (OTCMKTS:MLGF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter.

Malaga Financial Announces Dividend

Malaga Financial Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. Malaga Financial’s payout ratio is 38.64%.

Malaga Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Malaga Bank that provides various community banking products and services to personal and business customers. It offers checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, certificates of deposits, business banking, consumer, and demand deposits.

