MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MariMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 83.3% from the June 30th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,020,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MariMed Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:MRMD traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. 448,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,954. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.80. MariMed has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Get MariMed alerts:

About MariMed

(Get Free Report)

See Also

MariMed Inc engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company sells flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; and soft and chewy baked goods and a hot chocolate mix under Bubby's Baked brand; and drink mix under Vibations brand.

Receive News & Ratings for MariMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MariMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.