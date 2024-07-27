MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. MarineMax had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $757.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax updated its FY24 guidance to $2.20 to $2.30 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-3.200 EPS.

MarineMax Stock Up 0.2 %

MarineMax stock opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.67 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.83. MarineMax has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $42.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HZO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Articles

