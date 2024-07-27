Marlowe (LON:MRL) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $494.31

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 494.31 ($6.39) and traded as low as GBX 442 ($5.72). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 443 ($5.73), with a volume of 1,006,498 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Marlowe from GBX 720 ($9.31) to GBX 710 ($9.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The stock has a market cap of £430.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,960.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 492.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 155 ($2.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 27.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

In other Marlowe news, insider Lord Ashcroft purchased 3,422,809 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 548 ($7.09) per share, for a total transaction of £18,756,993.32 ($24,258,915.31). Corporate insiders own 23.17% of the company’s stock.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk and Compliance; and Testing, and Inspection and Certification. It offers health and safety consultancy, risk and audit assessments, environmental, contractor management, and training services; and health and safety support services.

