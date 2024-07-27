Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,662 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 3,447,500.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 241,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $20,595,000 after acquiring an additional 241,325 shares during the period. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MU. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.31, for a total value of $4,412,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,497,041.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,335,731.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.41. 18,547,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,686,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.84. The company has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

