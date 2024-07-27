Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

MU traded up $1.96 on Friday, hitting $109.41. 18,547,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,686,388. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average is $111.84. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.75 and a fifty-two week high of $157.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.72.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $664,355.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total transaction of $664,355.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,335,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total transaction of $6,354,320.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 319,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 236,730 shares of company stock valued at $29,435,039 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

