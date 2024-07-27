Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 93.4% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Midwest Energy Emissions Trading Up 5.7 %

OTCMKTS MEEC opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.84. Midwest Energy Emissions has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.40. The stock has a market cap of $69.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.52.

Midwest Energy Emissions (OTCMKTS:MEEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.56 million during the quarter.

About Midwest Energy Emissions

Midwest Energy Emissions Corp., an environmental services and technology company, engages in developing and delivering solutions to the power industry in the United States and internationally. It provides mercury capture solutions. Its Sorbent Enhancement Additive (SEA) technology provides total mercury control with solutions that are based on a thorough scientific understanding of actual and probable interactions involved in mercury capture in coal-fired flue gas.

