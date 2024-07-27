Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Short Interest Up 66.1% in July

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,000 shares, a growth of 66.1% from the June 30th total of 149,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 132,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TIGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $26.80 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Hsbc Global Res lowered Millicom International Cellular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Millicom International Cellular alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Millicom International Cellular

Millicom International Cellular Price Performance

TIGO stock remained flat at $24.55 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,610. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. Millicom International Cellular has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $25.94.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIGO. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular during the second quarter worth $98,000.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Millicom International Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millicom International Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.