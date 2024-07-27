MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MiX Telematics Stock Performance

Shares of MIXT stock opened at $14.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.68. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $353.75 million, a P/E ratio of 58.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Harber Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 703,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,055,000 after buying an additional 43,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,718,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) delivery model. It offers MiX Fleet Manager, a commercial fleet management solution comprising MyMiX, an innovative driver engagement platform; MiX Vision, an on-road and in-vehicle video recording solution; MiX Rovi, an in-vehicle display and communications system; MiX RIBAS and DriveMate, an in-cab driving aid solution; MiX Hours of Service, which allows real-time monitoring and compliance; MiX Journey Management, an easy-to-use electronic alternative to paper-based systems; and MiX OEM Connect allows customer instant, direct integration to relevant, and powerful telematics data.

