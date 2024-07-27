Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT Raised to $61.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $61.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moelis & Company from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.30. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $68.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,965.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $41,720,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,374,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $189,404,000 after buying an additional 334,620 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $10,601,000. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,417,643 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,020,000 after buying an additional 159,797 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 752,615 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,244,000 after buying an additional 136,235 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

