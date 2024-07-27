Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,213,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,079,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Moelis & Company by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 146,449 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Moelis & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moelis & Company from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Moelis & Company stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.08. 723,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,106. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.38. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $38.58 and a 1 year high of $68.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $264.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.90 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 4.40%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently -1,263.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

