monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of monday.com in a report on Monday, June 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.53.

NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $237.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $232.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.61. monday.com has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $251.48. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 626.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 1.30.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. monday.com had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 2.42%. The firm had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.33 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 5.9% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 20.7% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 72,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 171.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,938,000 after purchasing an additional 172,919 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com during the second quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 72.9% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

