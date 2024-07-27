Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 401.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 64 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at $23,983,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 1,300 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $769.40, for a total value of $1,000,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 206,418 shares in the company, valued at $158,818,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,709 shares of company stock worth $75,968,818. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $31.88 on Friday, hitting $821.78. 627,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 495,650. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $891.67. The company has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $804.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $720.38.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $806.13.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

