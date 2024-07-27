Morgan Stanley Boosts Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $133.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $133.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $57.79 and a 12 month high of $113.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.07.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -217.05%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,378.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,074,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,042 shares in the company, valued at $504,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 5,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.99, for a total value of $592,740.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,218,378.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,648 shares of company stock worth $4,705,816 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seagate Technology

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STX. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,627 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,047 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,251 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

