Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Motorpoint Group Stock Performance

MOTR opened at GBX 141.50 ($1.83) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.40 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 130.32. The stock has a market cap of £123.67 million, a PE ratio of -2,021.43 and a beta of 0.91. Motorpoint Group has a twelve month low of GBX 70.80 ($0.92) and a twelve month high of GBX 145.50 ($1.88).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Carpenter sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 140 ($1.81), for a total transaction of £140,000 ($181,065.70). 16.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Motorpoint Group

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as independent omnichannel vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company also offers new cars that are under four years old or have completed less than 30,000 miles; and range of commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand.

