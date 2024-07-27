Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MPLX. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.75.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $43.07 on Friday. Mplx has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.45.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a net margin of 34.96% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,586 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 500,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,380,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. 24.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

