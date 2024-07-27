M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target Increased to $183.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $170.35.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $174.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.34 and a 200 day moving average of $144.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.77. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $176.44.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $495,121.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,415 shares of company stock valued at $13,285,139. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $232,322,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $59,418,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $34,645,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,155.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 205,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,154,000 after purchasing an additional 189,038 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 127.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 277,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,016,000 after purchasing an additional 155,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

