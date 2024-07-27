Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Short Interest Down 27.0% in July

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 149,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 273.8 days.

Nabtesco stock remained flat at $18.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. Nabtesco has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.66.

Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $486.36 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that Nabtesco will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, test equipment, door operating units, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

