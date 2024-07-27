NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 81.3% in July

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the June 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
NagaCorp Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NGCRF traded down 0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.47. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is 0.46. NagaCorp has a 52-week low of 0.32 and a 52-week high of 0.62.
NagaCorp Company Profile
