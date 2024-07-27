Nano One Materials (TSX:NANO) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.52

Nano One Materials Corp. (TSX:NANO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and traded as low as C$1.24. Nano One Materials shares last traded at C$1.26, with a volume of 24,107 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 23.54 and a current ratio of 23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$114.28 million and a P/E ratio of -11.08.

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

