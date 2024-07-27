Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,368 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Nasdaq worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Nasdaq by 89.3% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Nasdaq by 5.6% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Nasdaq by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 71,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,629,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,167,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.77. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.88 and a 12 month high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

