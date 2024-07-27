Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $66.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $67.77.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total value of $181,826.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,710.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NDAQ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com lowered Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NDAQ

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.