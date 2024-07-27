National Bankshares Cuts Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target to C$186.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$190.00 to C$186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNR. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from C$184.00 to C$188.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$183.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$185.00 to C$180.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$195.00 to C$188.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$179.29.

TSE CNR opened at C$159.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$166.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$170.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of C$101.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.66. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$143.13 and a 52-week high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported C$1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.72. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The business had revenue of C$4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 7.7897884 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 41.22%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky purchased 2,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, with a total value of C$300,906.90. In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder acquired 544 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$160.21 per share, with a total value of C$87,156.42. Also, Director Josephine Ann Marie Depass Olsovsky bought 2,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$115.29 per share, for a total transaction of C$300,906.90. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

